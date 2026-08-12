Elon Musk says AI may soon become SpaceX's revenue engine
SpaceX is going all-in on artificial intelligence, with Elon Musk announcing that AI will soon become the company's main source of revenue, possibly overtaking all other SpaceX revenue as early as next month.
Musk believes that by the end of next year, AI could bring in up to $300 billion to $500 billion a year, and that in four or five years it could make up 99% of SpaceX's value.
SpaceX to sell 10 gigawatts compute
To hit these goals, SpaceX is boosting its AI computing power from 1.4 to 10 gigawatts by the end of next year and selling those resources to tech companies and AI labs.
The plan also includes building a chip factory in Texas with Tesla and launching one million Starmind satellites using their Starship megarocket.
Musk says it's all about making sure AI helps humanity, and maybe even powers our first steps beyond Earth.