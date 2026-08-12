Elon Musk says AI may soon become SpaceX's revenue engine

SpaceX is going all-in on artificial intelligence, with Elon Musk announcing that AI will soon become the company's main source of revenue, possibly overtaking all other SpaceX revenue as early as next month.

Musk believes that by the end of next year, AI could bring in up to $300 billion to $500 billion a year, and that in four or five years it could make up 99% of SpaceX's value.