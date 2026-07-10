Elon Musk says SpaceX could exceed $100 trillion Earth economy Business Jul 10, 2026

Elon Musk is dreaming big again. He recently suggested SpaceX might one day be worth more than the whole $100 trillion Earth economy.

He tied this wild goal to using solar energy on a massive scale, building lunar bases, and even settling Mars with fleets of Starship rockets.

As Musk put it, he believes humanity is only at the beginning of the Kardashev scale, hinting there's a lot more potential out there.