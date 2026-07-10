Elon Musk says SpaceX could exceed $100 trillion Earth economy
Elon Musk is dreaming big again. He recently suggested SpaceX might one day be worth more than the whole $100 trillion Earth economy.
He tied this wild goal to using solar energy on a massive scale, building lunar bases, and even settling Mars with fleets of Starship rockets.
As Musk put it, he believes humanity is only at the beginning of the Kardashev scale, hinting there's a lot more potential out there.
SpaceX posted loss, faces China competition
Despite all the hype, SpaceX has some hurdles. Its recent IPO started strong but quickly lost steam as investors got nervous.
The company posted a loss last year and still needs to convince people its futuristic ideas (like training AI in space) are realistic.
Plus, China's rapidly growing space program is giving SpaceX some serious competition.