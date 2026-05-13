Elon Musk, SEC in D.C. hearing over delayed Twitter disclosure Business May 13, 2026

Elon Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission are set to face off in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The issue? Musk waited too long to tell everyone he bought a big chunk (5%) of Twitter back in April 2022.

The SEC says this delay let him pocket $150 million, and he later went on to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Now, they're looking at a $1.5 million settlement.