Elon Musk set to become 1st trillionaire, suggests moneyless future
Business
Elon Musk just hit a wild milestone: he's set to become the world's first trillionaire, thanks largely to SpaceX's massive IPO.
But what's really got people talking is a 2026 video from the Abundance Summit where Musk suggests that AI and robots could make money itself irrelevant.
He imagines a world with Universal High Income (UHI), where automated production means everyone can live well without worrying about traditional jobs or paychecks.
Elon Musk says AI values resources
Musk also pointed out that super-advanced AI wouldn't care about dollars or coins: they'd focus on real resources like energy and materials instead.
If this happens, it could totally reshape how we think about wealth and what actually matters in society.