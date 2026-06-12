Elon Musk set to become 1st trillionaire, suggests moneyless future Business Jun 12, 2026

Elon Musk just hit a wild milestone: he's set to become the world's first trillionaire, thanks largely to SpaceX's massive IPO.

But what's really got people talking is a 2026 video from the Abundance Summit where Musk suggests that AI and robots could make money itself irrelevant.

He imagines a world with Universal High Income (UHI), where automated production means everyone can live well without worrying about traditional jobs or paychecks.