Elon Musk sought OpenAI founders to run Tesla AI projects
Back in 2018, Elon Musk actually wanted the original OpenAI team (Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and Ilya Sutskever) to jump ship and run Tesla's artificial intelligence projects.
He even floated the idea of making OpenAI a part of Tesla or bringing in Demis Hassabis for the job.
All this came as Musk was getting more worried about where artificial intelligence was headed.
Founders clashed with Musk over AGI
Musk's push came from his doubts about OpenAI's ability to create true artificial general intelligence (AGI).
According to court documents, his concerns led to some major disagreements with the team.
The founders respected him but were not convinced he fully understood AGI, which caused a split.
After Musk left OpenAI's board in 2018, the company later adopted a capped-profit model, a move that Musk says went against their original nonprofit mission.