Elon Musk sought OpenAI founders to run Tesla AI projects

Founders clashed with Musk over AGI

Musk's push came from his doubts about OpenAI's ability to create true artificial general intelligence (AGI).

According to court documents, his concerns led to some major disagreements with the team.

The founders respected him but were not convinced he fully understood AGI, which caused a split.

After Musk left OpenAI's board in 2018, the company later adopted a capped-profit model, a move that Musk says went against their original nonprofit mission.