Elon Musk sues OpenAI for $150B, accuses Altman and Brockman
Business
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI to court, saying CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman ditched the company's original nonprofit mission.
Musk claims they "stole a charity" by turning OpenAI into a for-profit business back in 2019, and now he wants $150 billion in damages plus a return to nonprofit status.
Musk case could reshape AI governance
Musk's legal team argues OpenAI lost its open-source spirit and broke its founding promise to use AI for everyone's benefit.
With well-known experts set to testify and a judge warning both sides to stay off social media during the trial, the outcome could seriously shake up how AI companies are run and who gets to shape their future.