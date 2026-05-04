Elon Musk sues OpenAI in Oakland over nonprofit mission shift

Greg Brockman to testify, Altman attending

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman is set to testify, with CEO Sam Altman in the front row.

Musk says he backed OpenAI to keep AI development ethical and less profit-focused, especially as a counter to Google.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella might also take the stand, since Microsoft has been accused of helping push OpenAI toward making money.

The trial is drawing global attention as AI competition ramps up worldwide.