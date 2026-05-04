Elon Musk sues OpenAI in Oakland over nonprofit mission shift
Business
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI to court in Oakland, arguing the company abandoned its original nonprofit mission after sidelining him, even though he put in $38 million between 2016 and 2020.
He wants OpenAI to return to its roots, and the case could impact its IPO plans, as OpenAI is valued at over $850 billion.
Greg Brockman to testify, Altman attending
OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman is set to testify, with CEO Sam Altman in the front row.
Musk says he backed OpenAI to keep AI development ethical and less profit-focused, especially as a counter to Google.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella might also take the stand, since Microsoft has been accused of helping push OpenAI toward making money.
The trial is drawing global attention as AI competition ramps up worldwide.