Elon Musk sues OpenAI, Sam Altman, says AGI promise threatened
Business
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, to court, claiming they've moved away from their founding promise to develop AI for everyone, not just for profit.
OpenAI started as a nonprofit in 2015 with the goal of making artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefit all people, but Musk says that vision is now at risk.
OpenAI suit raises governance, safety concerns
Musk argues Altman is chasing profits, while Altman says Musk wants too much control.
The judge made it clear this case isn't about whether AI itself is dangerous, but experts like Stuart Russell have still raised concerns about biased algorithms and misinformation.
If Musk wins and gets Altman removed from the board, it could shake up OpenAI's leadership and even affect its plans to go public.