Elon Musk sues OpenAI, Sam Altman, says AGI promise threatened

OpenAI suit raises governance, safety concerns

Musk argues Altman is chasing profits, while Altman says Musk wants too much control.

The judge made it clear this case isn't about whether AI itself is dangerous, but experts like Stuart Russell have still raised concerns about biased algorithms and misinformation.

If Musk wins and gets Altman removed from the board, it could shake up OpenAI's leadership and even affect its plans to go public.