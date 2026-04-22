Elon Musk vows to donate OpenAI lawsuit winnings to charity
Business
Elon Musk just announced that if he wins any money from his lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, he'll donate it all to an "OpenAI charity directly."
The suit claims Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman shifted OpenAI to a for-profit model to benefit themselves, which Musk says goes against the company's original mission.
Trial begins, OpenAI accuses Elon Musk
The trial kicks off next week with jury selection.
While Musk isn't saying exactly how much he wants in damages, OpenAI is calling the lawsuit a move by Musk to slow it down for his own startup, xAI.
The case is another example of how messy things are getting between AI companies and their early backers as big money and control come into play.