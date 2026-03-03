Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal tweets land him in court Business Mar 03, 2026

Elon Musk is in court over claims he used tweets in May 2022 to mess with Twitter's stock price while trying to back out or change his $44 billion buyout deal.

Investors say his posts—like putting the deal "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users." over spam bots—sparked panic and cost them money, even though takeover talks were still happening.