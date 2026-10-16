Elon Musk's $75 million and $83 million contributions fuel SLF $272.9 million haul
Business
The Senate Leadership Fund just smashed fundraising records, pulling in $272.9 million last quarter, thanks in large part to two contributions of $75 million and $83 million from Elon Musk.
These are among the largest political contributions ever and put the GOP in a strong spot heading into the midterm elections.
SLF shifts $155 million defending GOP seats
With over $155 million still in the bank, SLF is shifting its focus to defend key Republican seats, especially in Kansas and Nebraska.
After pouring more than $30 million into North Carolina, they're now backing Senator Roger Marshall against tough competition
and investing heavily in Texas to help Ken Paxton hold off Democratic James Talarico, who also made headlines by raising a record-breaking $64 million himself.