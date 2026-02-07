Elon Musk's Boring Co. faces scrutiny over Vegas tunnels
Nevada lawmakers just spent three hours questioning state regulators about The Boring Company's safety and environmental issues in Las Vegas.
The company, owned by Elon Musk, skipped a recent hearing and has been under fire for its Vegas Loop tunnels—currently at eight stations, with plans to massively expand across the city.
Company has racked up nearly 800 environmental violations
ProPublica reports that Boring Co. has racked up nearly 800 environmental violations and missed about 700 inspections.
There have also been reports of worker injuries, firefighters hospitalized during training, and a $500K fine for dumping wastewater into storm drains.
Total fines now sit at $600K (though some were dropped due to legal errors).
Lawmakers say these problems can't just be "a cost of doing business" and are pushing for tougher rules by 2027, while regulators admit they need better oversight going forward.