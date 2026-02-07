Elon Musk's Boring Co. faces scrutiny over Vegas tunnels

Company has racked up nearly 800 environmental violations

ProPublica reports that Boring Co. has racked up nearly 800 environmental violations and missed about 700 inspections.

There have also been reports of worker injuries, firefighters hospitalized during training, and a $500K fine for dumping wastewater into storm drains.

Total fines now sit at $600K (though some were dropped due to legal errors).

Lawmakers say these problems can't just be "a cost of doing business" and are pushing for tougher rules by 2027, while regulators admit they need better oversight going forward.