Elon Musk's Boring Company requires investors recruit or face buybacks
Elon Musk's Boring Company is shaking things up: this time, it's asking some investors to pitch in beyond their wallets.
In its latest funding round, which values the company at around $20 billion, the company told certain backers they'll need to help recruit new employees and introduce the company to local officials where tunnels might be built.
If investors fail to provide viable candidates for such jobs, the company could buy back some of their shares.
Las Vegas, Nashville and Dubai projects
The company has big plans: it already runs a tunnel loop under the Las Vegas Strip and is working on a private transit project in Nashville.
Earlier this year, it also announced a new project to create an underground loop in Dubai that could eventually stretch 23km, with the first four-mile phase costing $154 million and the second phase costing $545 million.