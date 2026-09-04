Elon Musk's Boring Company requires investors recruit or face buybacks

Elon Musk's Boring Company is shaking things up: this time, it's asking some investors to pitch in beyond their wallets.

In its latest funding round, which values the company at around $20 billion, the company told certain backers they'll need to help recruit new employees and introduce the company to local officials where tunnels might be built.

If investors fail to provide viable candidates for such jobs, the company could buy back some of their shares.