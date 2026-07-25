Elon Musk's Boring Company seeks about $4B, may reach $20B
Business
Elon Musk's Boring Company is looking to raise about $4 billion, which could boost its value to about $20 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company started out wanting to rethink city transportation with underground tunnels and now seems ready to take things up a notch.
Boring Company $5.7B valuation, Vegas Loop
The Boring Company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2022, runs the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas, moving more than three million people across eight stations since 2021.
They're also eyeing new projects: a possible high-speed "Dubai Loop."
The funding round is still open, so things could shift, but big expansion plans are clearly on the table.