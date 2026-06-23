Elon Musk's net worth drops below $1.1T after SpaceX slide

SpaceX tumbles after $20B bond offering

SpaceX saw its biggest one-day drop on Monday, falling more than 16% after announcing a massive $20 billion bond offering to fund AI projects. Investors are questioning if these big bets can pay off.

Even so, SpaceX shares are still above their IPO price ($154 vs. $135).

The dip also matched wider tech market losses, Nasdaq was down 1.3%, with giants like Alphabet and Amazon slipping too.