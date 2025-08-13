Elon Musk's OpenAI lawsuit heads to jury trial
A US judge just shut down Elon Musk's attempt to get OpenAI's counterclaims against him thrown out.
OpenAI, which Musk helped start back in 2015, says he's been running a "years-long harassment campaign" using social media, public statements, and even a sham bid for their assets.
This whole legal feud kicked off after Musk sued OpenAI for shifting from its original non-profit mission to a for-profit model.
OpenAI countersuing Musk over alleged fraudulent business practices
The judge ruled that OpenAI's claims deserve a closer look, so the case is heading to a jury trial in spring 2026.
Meanwhile, OpenAI is also countersuing Musk over alleged fraudulent business practices in California.
At the heart of it all: whether Musk tried to hurt OpenAI after leaving the company and if the company really strayed from its mission "for the good of humanity, not profit."