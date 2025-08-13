Elon Musk's OpenAI lawsuit heads to jury trial

OpenAI countersuing Musk over alleged fraudulent business practices

The judge ruled that OpenAI's claims deserve a closer look, so the case is heading to a jury trial in spring 2026.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is also countersuing Musk over alleged fraudulent business practices in California.

At the heart of it all: whether Musk tried to hurt OpenAI after leaving the company and if the company really strayed from its mission "for the good of humanity, not profit."