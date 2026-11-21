Elon Musk's Project Saturn lenders want $43B NVIDIA chips grounded
Elon Musk's latest project hit a speed bump: the lenders behind the $43 billion deal dubbed Project Saturn want $43 billion worth of NVIDIA chips, used as loan collateral, to stay firmly on Earth.
These chips are crucial for SpaceX's big data center plans, but lenders aren't comfortable with them blasting off into space and possibly getting lost.
SpaceX seeks 1 million satellites amid hurdles
SpaceX is aiming for solar-powered data centers in orbit, hoping to make internet infrastructure cheaper and greener.
They've even asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to launch one million satellites.
But between space debris, radiation risks, and cautious lenders demanding strong guarantees, there are still plenty of hurdles before this ambitious vision can take off.