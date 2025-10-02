Next Article
Elon Musk's SEC lawsuit stays in DC court
Business
A US judge just turned down Elon Musk's push to shift his SEC lawsuit from Washington DC to Texas (or even Manhattan).
The SEC claims Musk broke the rules by not quickly disclosing when he bought over 5% of Twitter shares back in early 2022—which allegedly let him snap up more stock at cheaper prices and save $150 million.
Implications of the ruling
This means Musk now faces a lawsuit in DC under laws that require big investors to be upfront about buying large chunks of a company.
The case highlights how courts are keeping a close eye on transparency from high-profile figures like Musk, aiming for fair play in the markets and making sure everyone follows the same rules.