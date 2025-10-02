Elon Musk's SEC lawsuit stays in DC court Business Oct 02, 2025

A US judge just turned down Elon Musk's push to shift his SEC lawsuit from Washington DC to Texas (or even Manhattan).

The SEC claims Musk broke the rules by not quickly disclosing when he bought over 5% of Twitter shares back in early 2022—which allegedly let him snap up more stock at cheaper prices and save $150 million.