Elon Musk's SpaceX sells $25 billion bonds, CDS now trading

SpaceX bond spreads rise to 1.57%

Since launch, SpaceX bonds have been showing weakness compared to US Treasuries, with the cost to insure against default sitting at 1.255% per year, according to one dealer list (that's $125,500 for every $10 million).

For context, Intel's similar debt costs only 0.64%.

The spread on SpaceX's 10-year bonds has also climbed from 1.4% to 1.57%, hinting that markets are keeping a close eye on the company's credit risk.