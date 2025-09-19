Elon Musk's xAI faces exodus; monthly updates mandated for employees Business Sep 19, 2025

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI is going through a rough patch—top leaders like CFO Mike Liberatore and co-founder Igor Babuschkin have left, raising concerns about how the company is run and its financial oversight.

To keep things on track, Musk now wants employees to send monthly updates on what they've accomplished and what's next.