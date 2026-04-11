Elon Musk's xAI loses 8 co founders after SpaceX merger
Business
Elon Musk's AI company xAI is going through big changes. Eight co-founders have left this year as the startup gets ready after SpaceX's merger with xAI ahead of a possible IPO.
The shakeup started this year and included some of the people behind xAI's main coding tools.
xAI staff cite pressure, Musk rebuilding
Not all departures were just about restructuring. Some left after tough assignments or pressure to improve AI models, while others cited a demanding work culture or tempting offers from rivals.
Still, Musk says he's rebuilding xAI from scratch, bringing in new talent, and pushing to catch up with giants like OpenAI, so expect more updates soon.