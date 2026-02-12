Elon Musk's xAI restructures ahead of IPO, ramps up hiring
Elon Musk just restructured his AI startup, xAI, ahead of its upcoming IPO.
After merging with SpaceX and seeing several co-founders leave (leaving only half of the startup's original 12 co-founders), Musk says this shake-up is key as xAI gets ready to compete with heavyweights like OpenAI and Google.
xAI is ramping up hiring
xAI has new leaders for its main projects—Aman Madaan is now heading Grok's language model work, Manuel Kroiss is on coding and infrastructure, Guodong Zhang leads multimedia (Imagine), and Toby Pohlen handles automation.
The company's also ramping up hiring by showing off its powerful NVIDIA-level training cluster and SpaceX-backed data centers.
Plus, they're working on Grok Code: Musk expects it could become "state of the art" within months.