Elon Musk's xAI restructures ahead of IPO, ramps up hiring

xAI is ramping up hiring

xAI has new leaders for its main projects—Aman Madaan is now heading Grok's language model work, Manuel Kroiss is on coding and infrastructure, Guodong Zhang leads multimedia (Imagine), and Toby Pohlen handles automation.

The company's also ramping up hiring by showing off its powerful NVIDIA-level training cluster and SpaceX-backed data centers.

Plus, they're working on Grok Code: Musk expects it could become "state of the art" within months.