Emami to acquire 60% of Hyderabad's IncNut Digital for ₹321cr

Emami to buy remaining IncNut stake

Emami plans to buy the rest of IncNut over the next four and a half years, depending on how well the company performs.

With this deal, IncNut joins Emami's lineup alongside brands like The Man Company and Brillare.

Emami's Vice Chairman Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said it reflects the BPC segment's growth, differentiation, and personalized beauty as a long-term opportunity, while IncNut's CEO Chaitanya Nallan is hopeful this partnership will help both companies reach more people with smarter beauty solutions.