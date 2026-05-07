Emami to acquire 60% of Hyderabad's IncNut Digital for ₹321cr
Emami, known for its personal care products, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% stake in Hyderabad-based IncNut Digital for ₹321 crore.
This move helps Emami get a stronger foothold in the fast-growing beauty and personal care space.
IncNut runs Vedix and SkinKraft, brands that use data and science to create personalized skincare and haircare routines.
Emami to buy remaining IncNut stake
Emami plans to buy the rest of IncNut over the next four and a half years, depending on how well the company performs.
With this deal, IncNut joins Emami's lineup alongside brands like The Man Company and Brillare.
Emami's Vice Chairman Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said it reflects the BPC segment's growth, differentiation, and personalized beauty as a long-term opportunity, while IncNut's CEO Chaitanya Nallan is hopeful this partnership will help both companies reach more people with smarter beauty solutions.