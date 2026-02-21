Embraer, Adani join forces to set up aircraft assembly line
Brazil's Embraer and India's Adani Defence & Aerospace are teaming up to set up an aircraft assembly line in India.
This move isn't just about building planes—it also covers supply chains, pilot training, and maintenance.
It's a big step for India's push for self-reliance and better regional air travel.
Regional jets and rising demand
India is expected to need at least 500 regional jets in coming years, especially for connecting smaller cities.
By joining forces, Embraer brings global aerospace know-how while Adani adds serious manufacturing muscle.
As Jeet Adani put it, this project could really boost growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities—and even strengthen ties between India and Brazil.
Job creation and supplier deals
This partnership is set to create high-skill jobs in engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and more—great news if you're looking at a future in aviation or tech.
Plus, with new supplier deals (like the one with Hindalco for aerospace-grade aluminum) and plans for more facilities if chosen by the Indian Air Force, there are plenty of opportunities on the horizon.