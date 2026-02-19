Embraer and Mahindra plan major aircraft maintenance center in India
Embraer (Brazil) and Mahindra Group (India) just announced plans to open a major aircraft maintenance and repair center in India—specifically for the C-390 Millennium transport plane.
This move depends on whether the Indian Air Force picks the C-390 for its next big cargo aircraft, but it's a strong sign of growing global partnerships.
New facility will focus on local jobs and skills
If all goes ahead, this new facility will handle everything from heavy repairs to technical/maintenance training, with a focus on building skills and jobs locally.
The project is part of India's push for more self-reliance ("Make in India" vibes), and builds on an agreement between these companies that started last year.
Meanwhile, the C-390 is already in service with several countries
The C-390 Millennium is a seriously capable military plane—it hauls up to 26 tons, can land on rough runways, refuels other planes mid-air, and has a mission success rate above 99%.
It's already trusted by air forces in countries like Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, Sweden, and more.