Embraer partners Hindalco to make aerospace-grade aluminum in India
Brazil's Embraer is partnering with Hindalco Industries to explore making aerospace-grade aluminum right here in India.
This move supports the Make in India push and follows Embraer's recent tie-up with Adani Defence to set up an aircraft assembly line.
Embraer's local supplier search
Embraer's Roberto Chaves says they're looking for local suppliers to help build up India's aerospace industry—from assembling aircraft parts to software development.
Hindalco, which has supply capabilities and could serve as a local supplier for aerospace-grade aluminum, may play a key role.
Potential impact on India's aviation and defense sectors
With 47 Embraer planes already flying here (including Air Force jets), this partnership could mean more local jobs, less dependence on imports, and bigger opportunities for Indian defense manufacturing.