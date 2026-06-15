Embraer plans India factory with Brazilian training pending IAF deal Business Jun 15, 2026

Embraer, the big Brazilian aerospace player, is gearing up to build its first factory outside Brazil, and it's coming to India.

The catch? The plan hinges on landing a deal with the Indian Air Force for its KC-390 Millennium transport aircraft.

If it happens, Indian technicians will get hands-on training from Brazilian experts, making sure skills and know-how are shared.