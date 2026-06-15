Embraer plans India factory with Brazilian training pending IAF deal
Embraer, the big Brazilian aerospace player, is gearing up to build its first factory outside Brazil, and it's coming to India.
The catch? The plan hinges on landing a deal with the Indian Air Force for its KC-390 Millennium transport aircraft.
If it happens, Indian technicians will get hands-on training from Brazilian experts, making sure skills and know-how are shared.
Embraer Mahindra Adani eye KC-390 production
To make this happen, Embraer has partnered with Mahindra Group for KC-390 production and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities.
They're also working with Adani Defence and Aerospace to boost India's aerospace ecosystem.
Once the factory is running, KC-390s would also be made in India, alongside Brazil, if Embraer wins the order, supporting Make in India, creating jobs, and helping India step up its game in global aerospace manufacturing.