How Embraer is strengthening its supply chain in India

Brazilian aerospace major Embraer has announced plans to strengthen its supply chain in India. The move comes ahead of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to the country next week. The company, which recently announced a final assembly line with the Adani Group , is looking to deepen industrial cooperation between Brazil and India and explore new business opportunities across its portfolios.

Strategic partnership Embraer's commitment to India's aerospace industry Roberto Chaves, Embraer's EVP of Global Procurement and Supply Chain, emphasized the company's commitment to India's aerospace industry. He said they are focused on advancing joint initiatives in defense and civil aviation, contributing to technological innovation, operational excellence, as well as long-term strategic partnerships. Chaves also highlighted India's importance as an important partner in shaping the future of aerospace.

Supplier evaluation Assessment of potential suppliers in India Embraer has been evaluating a range of potential suppliers in India. The company looked at capabilities in aerostructures assembly, machining, metal forming, composites, wiring systems and hardware, and software development. This assessment is part of their efforts to build an extensive local supply chain program.

