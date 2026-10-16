Embraer to buy 51% of Novavayu Aerospace from Mahindra Group
Business
Brazil's Embraer is set to buy 51% of Novavayu Aerospace from India's Mahindra Group, with the deal expected to close by December 1, 2026.
This gives Embraer a bigger role in India's fast-growing aviation and defense scene and shows how much India matters in their global plans.
Deal strengthens Brazil India aerospace ties
By teaming up with Mahindra, Embraer gets a stronger local presence just as India's demand for air travel and military tech is taking off.
The move follows recent Brazil-India talks on boosting economic and defense ties.
Brazilian Industry and Trade Minister Marcio Fernando Elias Rosa even called out the need for closer aerospace cooperation at the G-20.
For both sides, it looks like a win for future growth and collaboration.