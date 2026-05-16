Emcure Pharmaceuticals's Sanand plant receives Form 483 from US FDA
Business
Emcure Pharmaceuticals's facility in Sanand, Gujarat, was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from May 6 to May 15, 2026.
After checking things out, the agency handed Emcure a Form 483 with seven procedural observations, basically a list of areas that need fixing to meet proper manufacturing standards.
Emcure to respond within 15 days
Emcure says it's taking these points seriously and will send its response to the FDA within the required 15 days.
Just for context: a Form 483 is a list of inspection observations.
Now, all eyes are on how quickly Emcure addresses these concerns and gets back in line with global standards.