Emerge Renewables opens North India's 1st Kotputli-Behror solar glass plant
Business
Emerge Renewables just launched North India's first dedicated solar glass plant in Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan, backed by the legacy of Alstone Group.
This move is all about making solar panels more Made in India by cutting down on imports and using top-notch tech to meet global standards.
Plant makes 300 tons solar glass
The new facility can crank out 300 tons of solar glass a day, enough for 2.5 GW of panels each year, with thickness options from 1.8mm to 5mm.
Besides helping solar panel makers work faster and save money, the plant also produces other types of glass and bottles.
Emerge Glass is even expanding into South India and eyeing cosmetic packaging next.