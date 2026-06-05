Emergent in talks to raise $200 million at $1.5B valuation
Emergent, an AI startup with roots in Bengaluru and San Francisco, is in advanced talks to raise around $200 million, pushing its valuation to a huge $1.5 billion.
Big names like Amazon, Creaegis, and Ranjan Pai's Claypond are expected to participate in the round, along with returning investors like Khosla Ventures and SoftBank.
Emergent value rises fivefold, leadership appointments
Emergent's value has jumped five times since January, thanks to a surge in users and revenue.
Founded just two years ago by brothers Madhav and Mukund Jha, the company focuses on vibe-coding tech.
To gear up for this new phase, Manav Garg from Together Fund is stepping in as executive chairman, while Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham said he will join the board, making Emergent one of India's most-watched AI startups right now.