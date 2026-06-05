Emergent in talks to raise $200 million at $1.5B valuation

Emergent value rises fivefold, leadership appointments

Emergent's value has jumped five times since January, thanks to a surge in users and revenue.

Founded just two years ago by brothers Madhav and Mukund Jha, the company focuses on vibe-coding tech.

To gear up for this new phase, Manav Garg from Together Fund is stepping in as executive chairman, while Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham said he will join the board, making Emergent one of India's most-watched AI startups right now.