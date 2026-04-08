Emerging market currencies wobble as Iran pauses US peace talks
Business
Emerging-market currencies had a shaky day after Iran suddenly paused peace talks with the US just before a key deadline, leaving investors uneasy.
This uncertainty nudged up the MSCI index for developing-nation currencies by 0.2% and pushed a related equities index up 0.7% by midday in New York.
US stocks slip, bond yields climb
US stocks slipped and bond yields climbed, especially after President Trump threatened action over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route that handles about 20% of the world's supply.
In response to all this turbulence, Brazil is eyeing its first euro bond in over a decade, while Poland jumped into the market with a big dollar bond issue.
It's clear: global money moves fast when things get tense.