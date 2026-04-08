Emerging market currencies wobble as Iran pauses US peace talks

US stocks slip, bond yields climb

US stocks slipped and bond yields climbed, especially after President Trump threatened action over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route that handles about 20% of the world's supply.

In response to all this turbulence, Brazil is eyeing its first euro bond in over a decade, while Poland jumped into the market with a big dollar bond issue.

It's clear: global money moves fast when things get tense.