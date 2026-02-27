Emerging-market stocks set for best earnings growth in decades

Year-end target raised to 1,700 from 1,400

Morgan Stanley just bumped up its year-end target for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to 1,700 from 1,400, expecting earnings per share to hit $118 by late 2026.

Tech is clearly leading the way, but not everywhere: China's still struggling with weak demand and Baidu's revenue dip, while India is finally showing some profit momentum.

The report also points out that most of this growth is coming from just a few tech-heavy sectors and regions—so it's a win for chipmakers and Korea, but less so for others.