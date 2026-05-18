Emerging markets hit by steepest weekly fall since March 2026

Borrowing costs rise for emerging markets

Oil prices shot up past $109 a barrel thanks to tensions around Iran and a blocked Strait of Hormuz, with no breakthrough after Trump's China trip.

At the same time, global bond yields climbed sharply (US 10-year at 4.6%, Japan's 30-year at its highest in decades), as fresh US inflation data made a December Fed rate hike look more likely.

All this means it's getting pricier for emerging economies to borrow money—and investors are feeling nervous, making it a rough ride for these markets right now.