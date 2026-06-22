Emerging markets hit record amid US Iran peace progress
Emerging market stocks just broke their record, mainly because the US and Iran are making progress toward peace.
This has helped push oil prices down and boosted tech shares, with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index up 1.3%.
South Korea's Kospi also climbed 2.2%, but Chinese stocks slipped as investors focused elsewhere and local spending stayed weak.
SK Hynix rallies before US listing
SK Hynix saw its stock surge close to 7%: analysts are excited about its upcoming US listing.
Meanwhile, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 2.3% thanks to slow consumer demand.
Mediators say there's "encouraging progress" in the U.S.-Iran talks, which is calming global nerves and fueling optimism for emerging markets.
AI hype is keeping things lively too, though currencies are having a tough time against a strong dollar.