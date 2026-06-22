Emerging markets hit record amid US Iran peace progress

SK Hynix rallies before US listing

SK Hynix saw its stock surge close to 7%: analysts are excited about its upcoming US listing.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 2.3% thanks to slow consumer demand.

Mediators say there's "encouraging progress" in the U.S.-Iran talks, which is calming global nerves and fueling optimism for emerging markets.

AI hype is keeping things lively too, though currencies are having a tough time against a strong dollar.