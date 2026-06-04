Emids to add 1,000 FDCs to make GCCs AI powered Business Jun 04, 2026

Emids, a digital health care company, just announced they'll be adding 1,000 forward-deployed context engineers (FDCEs), with about half newly hired and the rest reskilled from within Emids over the next year to help global capability centers (GCCs) become AI-powered innovation hubs.

CEO Abhishek Shankar says big health care companies are shifting focus: now it's all about using advanced technology to get faster, more measurable results.