Emids to add 1,000 FDCs to make GCCs AI powered
Emids, a digital health care company, just announced they'll be adding 1,000 forward-deployed context engineers (FDCEs), with about half newly hired and the rest reskilled from within Emids over the next year to help global capability centers (GCCs) become AI-powered innovation hubs.
CEO Abhishek Shankar says big health care companies are shifting focus: now it's all about using advanced technology to get faster, more measurable results.
By 2027 engineers in India, Philippines
By 2027, these engineers will work in India and the Philippines, with half being fresh hires and the rest coming from reskilled Emids employees.
They'll use AI for things like claims processing and patient care management, so development cycles get much shorter and outcomes arrive in weeks instead of months.