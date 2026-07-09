Emirates deploys A380 on Delhi Dubai route October 25

Emirates adds premium-economy to 6 cities

Emirates is rolling out premium economy seats in six Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Kochi.

One daily Kolkata-Dubai service is also getting an upgrade to Airbus A350s.

Plus, with new travel stores in Delhi and Mumbai (and more coming soon), along with a dedicated call center in Mumbai, Emirates seems pretty serious about making travel smoother for everyone heading to or from India.