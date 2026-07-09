Emirates deploys A380 on Delhi Dubai route October 25
Business
Starting October 25, Emirates will fly its giant Airbus A380 between Delhi and Dubai, making Delhi the third Indian city to get this double-decker plane after Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The route will now feature a four-class setup, including premium economy.
Emirates adds premium-economy to 6 cities
Emirates is rolling out premium economy seats in six Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Kochi.
One daily Kolkata-Dubai service is also getting an upgrade to Airbus A350s.
Plus, with new travel stores in Delhi and Mumbai (and more coming soon), along with a dedicated call center in Mumbai, Emirates seems pretty serious about making travel smoother for everyone heading to or from India.