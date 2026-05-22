Emirates NBD offers ₹282.38 per share for 26% RBL Bank
Business
Emirates NBD Bank is making moves to grab a 26% stake in RBL Bank, offering to buy over 41 crore shares at ₹282.38 each.
If everyone jumps in, the deal could be worth around ₹11,735 crore.
Offer tender window June 1-12
J.P. Morgan India is handling the offer, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.
You can tender your shares between June 1 and June 12, and payments or refunds will wrap up by June 29.
The offer is open to nonresident shareholders like NRIs and FPIs; just make sure you've got the needed approvals.
Price tweaks are allowed until May 29 if anything changes.