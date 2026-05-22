Emirates NBD offers ₹282.38 per share for 26% RBL Bank

Offer tender window June 1-12

J.P. Morgan India is handling the offer, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.

You can tender your shares between June 1 and June 12, and payments or refunds will wrap up by June 29.

The offer is open to nonresident shareholders like NRIs and FPIs; just make sure you've got the needed approvals.

Price tweaks are allowed until May 29 if anything changes.