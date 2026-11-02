Emirates NBD stake in RBL Bank targets 350 million Indians

Emirates NBD, a UAE bank, is stepping up its game in India after grabbing a stake in RBL Bank.

Their big goal? Connect with India's rapidly growing middle-class and affluent classes, about 350 million people.

Neeraj Makin, group head of strategy, analytics and venture capital at Emirates NBD and an RBL Bank board member, shared that they intend to bring advanced digital and cloud technology to RBL Bank, aiming for long-term growth.