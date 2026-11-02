Emirates NBD stake in RBL Bank targets 350 million Indians
Emirates NBD, a UAE bank, is stepping up its game in India after grabbing a stake in RBL Bank.
Their big goal? Connect with India's rapidly growing middle-class and affluent classes, about 350 million people.
Neeraj Makin, group head of strategy, analytics and venture capital at Emirates NBD and an RBL Bank board member, shared that they intend to bring advanced digital and cloud technology to RBL Bank, aiming for long-term growth.
India UAE trade attracts Gulf investors
India's fast-growing economy and close trade relationship with the U.A.E. make it a hot spot for Gulf investors.
With a huge Indian community and strong business links, India is now the U.A.E.'s second-largest trading partner.
Emirates NBD hopes its move with RBL Bank will boost both countries' economies while helping modernize banking for everyday Indians.