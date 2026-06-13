Emirates to show FIFA World Cup matches on flights
What's the story
Emirates Airlines has announced that it will show all the matches of the FIFA World Cup live on its flights. The coverage will start with the opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11 and end with the final in the US on July 19. Passengers will be able to watch this major sporting event through the Sport 24 channel, which is available on most Emirates flights.
Viewing details
Schedule to be published in 'ice' magazine
Emirates has said that the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be published in the June edition of its ice magazine. This way, passengers can plan their travel around key matches. The live coverage will be available through Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra on most Emirates flights, although availability may vary depending on aircraft type and route.
Lounge coverage
Matches to be screened in Dubai lounges
In addition to its flights, Emirates has also said that FIFA World Cup matches will be screened in its Dubai Lounges, wherever possible. This move is part of the airline's effort to keep passengers connected with the tournament even while they are on the ground. "Sport24 on ice is offering the full schedule of matches onboard," Emirates said in a statement.
Beyond football
Other major sporting events to be shown
Along with the FIFA World Cup 2026, Emirates will also show other major sporting events live on its flights. From June 4 to June 20, Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra will show the NBA Finals. The airline will also broadcast the Canada Sail Grand Prix from Halifax Harbour, Nova Scotia on June 20 and 21, as well as Formula One races later in July.