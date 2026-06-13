Emirates will show the opening ceremony live

Emirates to show FIFA World Cup matches on flights

By Akash Pandey 03:00 pm Jun 13, 202603:00 pm

What's the story

Emirates Airlines has announced that it will show all the matches of the FIFA World Cup live on its flights. The coverage will start with the opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11 and end with the final in the US on July 19. Passengers will be able to watch this major sporting event through the Sport 24 channel, which is available on most Emirates flights.