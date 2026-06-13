Emirates will stream FIFA World Cup matches on most flights
Flying with Emirates during the FIFA World Cup?
You won't miss a single goal: every match will be streamed live on most Emirates flights through Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra channels on its ice entertainment system.
The coverage runs from the opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11 right through to the final in the US on July 19, so you can cheer for your team even at cruising altitude.
June ice schedule and multi-sport coverage
If you're hanging out in Emirates Lounges in Dubai, select matches will be screened there too.
For easy planning, the full match schedule drops in June's ice magazine.
And it's not just football: Emirates is also showing NBA Finals (June 4-20), Canada Sail Grand Prix (June 20-21), and Formula One races like Belgian Grand Prix (July 19) and Hungarian Grand Prix (July 26).