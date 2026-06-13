Emirates will stream FIFA World Cup matches on most flights Business Jun 13, 2026

Flying with Emirates during the FIFA World Cup?

You won't miss a single goal: every match will be streamed live on most Emirates flights through Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra channels on its ice entertainment system.

The coverage runs from the opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11 right through to the final in the US on July 19, so you can cheer for your team even at cruising altitude.