Emkay gives Paytm parent buy, targets ₹2,300 after Q2FY27 beat
Business
Emkay Global just gave Paytm's parent company a "buy" rating and set a fresh target price of ₹2,300.
This comes after Paytm beat expectations in Q2FY27, with both revenue and profits coming in higher than analysts predicted.
Paytm loans and marketing boost margins
Paytm's financial services (like merchant loans) and marketing services are fueling its rise.
The company also saw its payment margins improve and expects new rules on UPI transactions to boost profits even more, though maybe not as much as earlier hoped.
Emkay says these gains show why they're optimistic about Paytm's future.