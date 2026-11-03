Emkay Global assigns Marico Ltd buy rating and ₹1,000 target
Business
Emkay Global just gave Marico Ltd. the company behind Parachute and Saffola, a thumbs up with a "buy" rating and a target price of ₹1,000 per share.
This comes after Marico posted strong Q2 FY27 numbers, including 13% revenue growth and solid jumps in profits.
Cheaper copra boosts Marico Ltd earnings
Lower raw material costs (thanks to cheaper copra) helped Marico boost earnings, with EBITDA up 27% and profit after tax up 31%.
Its core brands like Parachute and Value Added Hair Oils saw double-digit growth.
Even with higher ad spending, Marico expects double-digit volume growth ahead.
Emkay likes its brand strength and innovation, but trimmed the target price slightly due to possible risks like inflation or weather swings.