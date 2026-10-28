Emkay Global gives Bajaj Auto buy rating, sets ₹13,100 target

Exports really boosted Bajaj Auto's numbers this quarter, with 780,000 units shipped out and a goal to keep monthly exports at 250,000 units.

The company also raised prices in October to help balance out rising costs.

Looking ahead, the Indian two-wheeler market is expected to keep growing (though not as fast), so Bajaj is expanding capacity, and analysts have bumped up their future earnings estimates, even if they're being a bit cautious due to economic ups and downs.