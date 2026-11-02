Emkay Global retains Buy on Dixon Technologies, ₹16,400 target
Emkay Global is still backing Dixon Technologies, keeping its "buy" rating and setting a target price of ₹16,400.
This follows Dixon's solid 35% jump in average selling prices over the past year and its goal to ship up to 7.5 million units this quarter.
The company is holding steady on its full-year sales targets, showing confidence despite some market bumps.
Emkay revises Dixon FY27-FY29 outlook
Emkay has tweaked its financial outlook for Dixon: it now expects higher average selling prices through FY29, but no PLI scheme boost until FY28 (with bigger gains in FY29).
Because of this, earnings estimates are down for FY27 but bounce back with a 7% increase projected for FY28.
Even with shifting numbers, Emkay highlights how Dixon's scale and strong customer ties help it stay resilient when the market gets tricky.