Emkay Global sets ₹2,050 target for NSE shares despite setbacks

NSE saw its second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue dip 11% to ₹4,067 crore after lower transaction charges kicked in, but listing service revenue actually went up.

Costs shifted, too: employee expenses dropped, while tech spending rose.

Still, profits held strong with an impressive 75.7% margin.

Looking ahead, NSE plans to launch corporate bond index futures (pending Reserve Bank of India approval), and Emkay expects steady profits over the next few years, so they're not backing down on their upbeat forecast.