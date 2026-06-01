Employees' Claude overuse saddles company with $500 million bill
Business
A company just got stuck with a massive $500 million bill after employees went wild using an AI tool called Claude: all because no one set usage limits.
It's a pretty clear reminder: jumping into new tech without guardrails can cost big time.
Trivial AI use drives corporate bills
This isn't just a one-off. Across the board, companies are seeing AI bills climb as people use these tools for simple stuff like checking the weather.
Sophia Velastegui, former chief AI officer at Microsoft, noted that workers often automate tasks they dislike instead of focusing on what matters most to the business.
Some AI providers raise rates
To make things tougher, some AI providers are raising their rates to cover their own expenses, so businesses hoping for efficiency gains are feeling the pinch even more.