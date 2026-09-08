These workers in India can get up to 20% bonus

According to Bhavya Sriram, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, Section 26(1) of the Code on Wages, 2019 states that an employee earning up to ₹21,000 per month is entitled to a statutory bonus if they have worked for at least 30 days in the accounting year.

The bonus is calculated on a wage ceiling of either ₹7,000 per month or the applicable minimum wage prescribed by the Indian government, whichever is higher.