8th Pay Commission: Employees, pensioners can now submit submissions

The Indian government has launched the official website for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), a platform where central government employees and other stakeholders can provide their inputs on salary, pension, and allowances. The move comes as lakhs of central government employees await the CPC's recommendations. The Union Cabinet has approved the Terms of Reference for this temporary body.

Commission timeline Recommendations expected within 18 months The 8th CPC is expected to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution. It may also submit interim reports on specific issues if required, as and when recommendations are finalized. To collect inputs in a structured manner, the commission has launched an 18-question questionnaire on the MyGov portal.

Input areas Who can respond to questionnaire? The questionnaire on the MyGov portal seeks responses from a wide range of stakeholders. These include employees of Ministries and Departments, State and Union Territory governments, central government employees, employees of Union Territories, judicial officers, officers/employees of Courts, Members of Regulatory Bodies, associations or unions of serving and retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians, and individual citizens. It covers key issues such as fitment factor for salary revision, annual increments across different pay levels, expectations regarding pay hikes, pensions, and allowances.

Submission guidelines Last date for submissions is March 16 The commission has clarified that only online submissions through the MyGov portal will be accepted. Paper-based responses, emails, or PDF submissions won't be considered. The last date to submit suggestions is March 16, 2026. Authorized nodal and sub-nodal officers of Ministries, Departments, Union Territories, and offices under their administrative control have been provided a separate access link on the MyGov platform to submit official responses.

